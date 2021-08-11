Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. 1,012,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

