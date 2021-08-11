Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 278,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

