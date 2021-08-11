Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 2.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 38,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,357. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.