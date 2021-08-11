Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $692,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.24.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.38. The company had a trading volume of 345,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $424.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.71. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.