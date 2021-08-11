Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

ZBH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.08. 49,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

