Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,599. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

