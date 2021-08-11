Unification (FUND) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $64,918.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

