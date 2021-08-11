uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $61.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $713,069 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

