United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

UMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 122,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 785,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 779,926 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

