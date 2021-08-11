United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.3% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 49,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.20. 39,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,361. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

