United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.01

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $356.01 and last traded at $355.73, with a volume of 29138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.54.
Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in United Rentals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
