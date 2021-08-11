UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $410.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.97. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $387.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

