Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $11.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 296,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a PE ratio of -101.34. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,709 shares of company stock worth $114,948,688.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

