Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.97. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,872. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.