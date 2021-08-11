US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.36.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

