US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after buying an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,210,000 after buying an additional 523,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after buying an additional 957,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.