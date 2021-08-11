Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNGO opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

