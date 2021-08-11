Utz Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,539 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,824% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 137.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 312,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

