Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $364.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

