Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

PG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $142.62. 265,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The company has a market capitalization of $349.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

