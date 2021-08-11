Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

ZBH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,378. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

