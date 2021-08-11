Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,833 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.90. 35,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,598.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.