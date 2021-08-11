Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $278.06. 23,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

