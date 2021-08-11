Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 316,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

