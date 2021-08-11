Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,359 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.44. 196,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,281 shares of company stock worth $126,432,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

