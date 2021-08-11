Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,652. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $216.69 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

