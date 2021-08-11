VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.02. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08.

Get VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

About VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.