Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

