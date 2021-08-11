Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

