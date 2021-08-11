Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

