Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. 196,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,549. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

