VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce $340,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.75 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.