VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce $340,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.75 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

