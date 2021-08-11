Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$5.070 EPS.

Vectrus stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. 5,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

