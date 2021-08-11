Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

