VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,923 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth $1,825,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,019,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 106,618 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 37.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 501,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

