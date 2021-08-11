Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.71 on Friday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,989,228. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vericel by 1,266.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vericel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

