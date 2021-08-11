Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,866.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,588.42. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.22 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

