Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

