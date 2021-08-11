Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

