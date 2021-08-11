Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.