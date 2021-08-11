Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 111,255 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,255 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 4.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,492. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

