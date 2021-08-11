Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.9% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.84. 593,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. The firm has a market cap of $480.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

