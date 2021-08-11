Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,698. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $102.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.