Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 5,860 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. 52,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.48. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $67.87.

