Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $400,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

