Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.78

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 1775399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $21,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,194,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 982,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

