VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,507,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941,108 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 2.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 3.45% of VICI Properties worth $574,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 759,936 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

