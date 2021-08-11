Vigilare Wealth Management Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 303,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

