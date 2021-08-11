Vigilare Wealth Management Has $779,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $380.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,026. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

