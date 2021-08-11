Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 10,709 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 81,368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,330,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

IOVA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

